Ad #4610762
Domestic Shorthair, orange tabby with white, Tigger.

For Sale in Asheville, NC  -  11/27/17
I am about 8 years old, and I’m a gorgeous
18-pound boy who arrived at AHS with an open wound and a large mass near my shoulder. I
was given antibiotics and a local vet removed the mass, which turned out to be benign and I
should require no further treatment! As an added bonus, I got my teeth cleaned while under
anesthesia. I am sweet, gentle, and loving, and enjoy meeting and socializing with people. For
all cats over 6 months old, adoption fee is “pick your own price”! If you’re interested in me, please
contact CONTACT
