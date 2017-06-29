Domestic Shorthair –
For Sale in Asheville, NC - 6/29/17
orange tabby & white, Shania I am about 3 years old, and was brought to AHS by a Good Samaritan who found me limping around with abrasions and puncture wounds on my left rear leg. X-rays confirmed the leg was so badly damaged it needed to be amputated, and after the surgery I spent time in a foster home to recuperate. I am now exploring the house and getting around just fine! I’m very friendly and sweet, and I love to be petted. I love to be with people, will seek out attention, and don’t even mind being picked up. I have very reliable litter box habits in spite of the amputation, and I get along fine with other cats. For all cats over 6 months old, adoption fee is “pick your own price”! If you’re interested in me, please contact adoptions@ashevillehumane.org. CONTACT