Domestic Shorthair –
For Sale in Asheville, NC - 3/17/17
gray tabby & white, Nimah I am about 3 years old and came to the shelter as a stray. I am a friendly girl who enjoys being petted and loved on but can also keep myself busy exploring the house, playing with toys, or napping in a sunspot. I am calm and adjust to new environments fairly quickly without hiding or being overly timid. I get along fine with other cats. Adoption fees vary; if you’re interested in me, please contact Pam at adoptions@ashevillehumane.org. CONTACT