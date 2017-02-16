Marketplace Vehicles

Ad #4553160
Domestic Shorthair –

For Sale in Asheville, NC  -  2/16/17
dilute calico, Ella I am about 2 years old, and I’m a very shy girl looking for an experienced cat owner. I am timid and don’t quite trust all humans yet, but if you talk softly and lovingly to me, I will make biscuits and purr. I love to play with my toys independently! I just need a patient person to give me time to adjust to a new home, and then I will welcome being petted. Adoption fees vary; if you’re interested in me, please contact Pam at adoptions@ashevillehumane.org. CONTACT
