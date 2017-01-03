Domestic Shorthair – black & white
For Sale in Asheville, NC - 3/1/17
, Flow I am about 6 years old, and came to the shelter as a stray with an abscess on my neck. I spent several weeks in a foster home, getting medications and recovering, but now I’m finished with treatment and ready to find a forever home! I am very sweet and friendly, and love to be petted. Even when I had to take medication every day, I still kept a calm, gentle demeanor and never got hissy. I get along well with other cats. Adoption fees vary; if you’re interested in me, please contact Pam at adoptions@ashevillehumane.org. CONTACT