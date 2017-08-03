Domestic Longhair –
For Sale in Asheville, NC - 3/8/17
white & gray, Chiyo I am about 2 years old and I’m a handsome boy who is sweet, but a little shy at first. Once I feel comfortable and come out of my shell, I will smother you with head bunts and love! I would do better in a home without young children or lots of activity. I am being fostered at a local business and can be visited and adopted directly from there. If you are interested in me please email forestlawncandler@yahoo.com for more information or to schedule a visit. CONTACT