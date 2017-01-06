Marketplace Vehicles

Ad Details

Ad #4575647
MARKETPLACE Pets Cats
View Similar Ads

Bi Color And Blue British Shorthair Boys For New Loving Homes

For Sale in Clover, SC  -  6/1/17
Bi Color And Blue British Shorthair Boys For New Loving Homes
GCCF registered British shorthair bi boys DOB
mummy is my british blue tortie and white girl she is a very loving girl pkd normal.
daddy is a well built black stocky boy blood group a/b carrier of b he is pkd normal felv and fiv negative.
Each bundle of joy comes with a goody bag full of everything you need to start your new adventure together. 5 generation pedigree certificate. they will have had both vaccinations flead and wormed to date.
All my babies are raised in my home with lots of love and care .
GCCF registered non active pet homes only unless otherwise agreed

Contact by TEXT FOR MORE INFO AND DETAILS $400
Contact Info
Add To My Favorite Add To Comparison Email To Friend
Print Ad
Download PDF
Report Ad
View Similar Ads

Recently viewed ads

Loading... 
* IWANNA is not responsible for the ad details shown for any ad. Always confirm details with the seller.

Quick Links