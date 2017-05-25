LT265-75-16 & Steel 8-Lug Wheel
For Sale in Lincolnton, NC - 5/25/17
Spare tire from my 2000 Dodge Ram 2500 4x2.
LT265-75-16. Michelin LTX 10ply. Excellent tread.
Outter side wall does have some minor weather checking, nothing I would worry about, I've learned Michelins are notorious for it. Excellent wheel, balanced as it should be. No need for it to sit here as I sold the truck last year. $80
