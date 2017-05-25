Marketplace Vehicles

Ad Details

Ad #4574038
MARKETPLACE Merchandise Wheels & Tires Factory Wheels
View Similar Ads

LT265-75-16 & Steel 8-Lug Wheel

For Sale in Lincolnton, NC  -  5/25/17
Spare tire from my 2000 Dodge Ram 2500 4x2.
LT265-75-16. Michelin LTX 10ply. Excellent tread.
Outter side wall does have some minor weather checking, nothing I would worry about, I've learned Michelins are notorious for it. Excellent wheel, balanced as it should be. No need for it to sit here as I sold the truck last year. $80
Contact Info
Add To My Favorite Add To Comparison Email To Friend
Print Ad
Download PDF
Report Ad
View Similar Ads

Recently viewed ads

Loading... 
* IWANNA is not responsible for the ad details shown for any ad. Always confirm details with the seller.

Quick Links