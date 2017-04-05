1958 Rare , 35hp, Mercury Kiekaehfer boat motor
For Sale in Catawba, NC - 5/4/17
Vintage Rare 1958 , 35hp , Kiekhaefer Mercury Outboard. With Controls, Electric/Pull Start Runs !!! Great compression. Perfect for your vintage project or everyday use . They don't make them like this anymore! Simple , and easy to work on. This motor runs great , but is due for maintenance . If I do it the price goes way up , you do it and save money. Love this motor but I need room, so this has got to go. Offers and trades considered $400 Make offer , text me for photos . Thanks