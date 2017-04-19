Marketplace Vehicles

Ad Details

Ad #4566786
MARKETPLACE Merchandise Watercraft Boats
View Similar Ads

Like new Odessey Tri Toon

For Sale in Wilkesboro, NC  -  4/19/17
2006 Odessey 725c Tri Toon
-4.3L, 190HP Mercruiser engine
-15 person capacity
-tow bar, grill, table, sink, changing room, duel battery chargers, bikini top, plus many other extras
-Strong boat with top speeds at 40mph
-Duel axel Road King trailer
-One owner
-Always garage kept and covered
-Only 125 hours of use $22,000
Contact Info
Add To My Favorite Add To Comparison Email To Friend
Print Ad
Download PDF
Report Ad
View Similar Ads

Recently viewed ads

Loading... 
* IWANNA is not responsible for the ad details shown for any ad. Always confirm details with the seller.

Quick Links