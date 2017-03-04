Horton Hauler 8.5'x18' Enclosed Work Car Trailer.
For Sale in Black Mountain, NC - 4/3/17
Like new, less than 5,000 miles.
Standard features:
Model B18CHCL, 100" wide.
VIN 5E2B1182441013309.
Galvalume 20yr warranty roof.
Two Dexter 5000lb axles with brakes.
ST225/75/15 6ply tires, very good condition.
Beavertail door.
D ring tie downs.
Many options:
V-nose.
Chrome wheels.
Champagne exterior.
Side wall vents.
Roof vents.
36" side door.
Aluminum Tread Plate on extra duty ramp door
Aluminum Tread Plate Stone guards.
Aluminum Tread Plate Flooring.
Rear stabilizer jacks.
Dome Light.
E-track and clips.
Spare tire.
Dimensions:
The rear opening is 73"H x 89"W.
The ramp length is 86".
The inside height is 77".
The interior width is 98" except between the wheel wells where it is 81".
The interior length from back to nose is 260".
The side door opening is 34" x 68".
Empty weight 4,530lb.
Max weight: 10,000lb. $6,000 OBO
Standard features:
Model B18CHCL, 100" wide.
VIN 5E2B1182441013309.
Galvalume 20yr warranty roof.
Two Dexter 5000lb axles with brakes.
ST225/75/15 6ply tires, very good condition.
Beavertail door.
D ring tie downs.
Many options:
V-nose.
Chrome wheels.
Champagne exterior.
Side wall vents.
Roof vents.
36" side door.
Aluminum Tread Plate on extra duty ramp door
Aluminum Tread Plate Stone guards.
Aluminum Tread Plate Flooring.
Rear stabilizer jacks.
Dome Light.
E-track and clips.
Spare tire.
Dimensions:
The rear opening is 73"H x 89"W.
The ramp length is 86".
The inside height is 77".
The interior width is 98" except between the wheel wells where it is 81".
The interior length from back to nose is 260".
The side door opening is 34" x 68".
Empty weight 4,530lb.
Max weight: 10,000lb. $6,000 OBO