Snap-On Box & Tools
For Sale in Gastonia, NC - 7/10/17
Practically brand new Snap-On box with tools -
Includes:
- Matco 1/2 impact
- Snap-on 14v 3/8 ratchet
- Snap m-on 14v 3/8 impact
*Charger for both
- Blue point digital air gauge
- Matco 1/2 impact socket set, 3/8 impact sockets, 1/4 impact sockets
- Blue point stubby ratcheting wrenches
- Blue point ratcheting wrenches
- Silver eagle wrenches
- Silver eagle socket set
- Blue point die grinder
- Snap-on 3/8 ratchet
- 2 silver eagle ratchets 3/8 and 1/4
- Blue point Small and large oil filter claw
- Blue point Toyota oil filter socket
- Oil filter band remover
- Air hammer
- Silver eagle 3/8 and 1/4 extension set
- 1/4 Silver eagle swivel and 3/8 matco swivel
- Irvin bit set
- Matco huge upholstery removing kit
- Pry bar set
- Hammer
- Long Snap-on screwdriver
- Matco plier set -
$3200 negotiable -
Please text Kalib
Unable to load pics, will send upon request -
SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY -
You are responsible for pick up $3,200 OBO.
