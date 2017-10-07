Marketplace Vehicles

Ad Details

Ad #4583601
MARKETPLACE Merchandise Tool & Shop A... Tools
View Similar Ads

Snap-On Box & Tools

For Sale in Gastonia, NC  -  7/10/17
Practically brand new Snap-On box with tools -

Includes:

- Matco 1/2 impact
- Snap-on 14v 3/8 ratchet
- Snap m-on 14v 3/8 impact
*Charger for both
- Blue point digital air gauge
- Matco 1/2 impact socket set, 3/8 impact sockets, 1/4 impact sockets
- Blue point stubby ratcheting wrenches
- Blue point ratcheting wrenches
- Silver eagle wrenches
- Silver eagle socket set
- Blue point die grinder
- Snap-on 3/8 ratchet
- 2 silver eagle ratchets 3/8 and 1/4
- Blue point Small and large oil filter claw
- Blue point Toyota oil filter socket
- Oil filter band remover
- Air hammer
- Silver eagle 3/8 and 1/4 extension set
- 1/4 Silver eagle swivel and 3/8 matco swivel
- Irvin bit set
- Matco huge upholstery removing kit
- Pry bar set
- Hammer
- Long Snap-on screwdriver
- Matco plier set -

$3200 negotiable -

Please text Kalib

Unable to load pics, will send upon request -

SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY -

You are responsible for pick up $3,200 OBO.
Contact Info
Add To My Favorite Add To Comparison Email To Friend
Print Ad
Download PDF
Report Ad
View Similar Ads

Recently viewed ads

Loading... 
* IWANNA is not responsible for the ad details shown for any ad. Always confirm details with the seller.

Quick Links