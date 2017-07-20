Excellent 2005 Gulf Stream Cavalier
For Sale in Old Fort, NC - 7/20/17
Like new 2005 30ft Gulf Stream Cavalier camper with many upgrades! Camp in style and enjoy your time away from home in this beautiful camper! With separate bedroom and bunk beds there is room for the whole family! Has Great AC! With the full kitchen including microwave, stove/oven, and refrigerator making your camping experience much easier! Just had many new updates including floors. You won't find a better camper deal than this!! Call Tony! $5,500 OBO.