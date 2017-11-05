FURNITURE PLUS OTHER HOUSEHOLD AND SHOP ITEM
For Sale in Marion, NC - 5/11/17
DOWN SIZING SALE – 715 Hidden View Loop, Marion, Saturday, May 13, 8 am – 4pm. IN HOUSE – kitchen items, ice cream maker, G.Harvey framed print & other prints, 2 couches, 4-drawer file cabinet, office furniture, drawing board with parallel bar and supplies, vintage oak executive desk, antique small rocking chair, curio cabinet, linens, humidifier, Christmas decorations, 3 tables of good household items, coffee table, tread mill, etc. IN BASEMENT GARAGE – table saw, miter saw, hand tools, work bench, camping stove, lantern, vintage oak plow & other vintage items, steel storage shelves, seeder/fertilizer, wheel barrel, 5000 watt generator, table with boxes of nails, screws, and many misc. building items, etc. DIRECTIONS: turn off 70 onto Resistaflex Rd at Tom Johnsons Camping Ctr., turn right at Catawba River bridge, 100 yds., turn left on Hidden View to 715. CONTACT