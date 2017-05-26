Bunk Bed / Loft with integrated dresser, desk and steps
For Sale in Greenville, SC - 5/26/17
This is in really great condition and only five years old.
Solid wood. Dark cherry finish.
$1200 new from Rooms-to-Go.
Fits a twin or full bed width underneath, if so desired (see pic). Comes with twin mattress.
Size: 100" L x 45" W
Is already disassembled with all parts in hand. Very easy to assemble. 3 major parts (dresser, steps, bed). Bed is 3 rails and slats.
I can deliver within 15 miles of Greenville. $550
