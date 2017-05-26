Marketplace Vehicles

Ad Details

Ad #4574732
MARKETPLACE Merchandise Furniture Bedroom Furniture
View Similar Ads

Bunk Bed / Loft with integrated dresser, desk and steps

For Sale in Greenville, SC  -  5/26/17
This is in really great condition and only five years old.
Solid wood. Dark cherry finish.
$1200 new from Rooms-to-Go.
Fits a twin or full bed width underneath, if so desired (see pic). Comes with twin mattress.
Size: 100" L x 45" W

Is already disassembled with all parts in hand. Very easy to assemble. 3 major parts (dresser, steps, bed). Bed is 3 rails and slats.

I can deliver within 15 miles of Greenville. $550
Contact Info
Add To My Favorite Add To Comparison Email To Friend
Print Ad
Download PDF
Report Ad
View Similar Ads

Recently viewed ads

Loading... 
* IWANNA is not responsible for the ad details shown for any ad. Always confirm details with the seller.

Quick Links