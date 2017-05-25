Marketplace Vehicles

Sharp 47'' LCD Flat Panel

For Sale in Lincolnton, NC  -  5/25/17
Sharp 47'' LCD Flat Screen T.V.
Good shape other than minor wear and tear visually from use, was purchased new from Best Buy by me so I have owned it since new.
My kids have used this T.V. for the last year or two for movies and games, It has a great picture.
I have the remote control for it but it stopped working awhile back for reasons unknown, but T.V. still works as it should with the provided buttons on the side. Never had any real issues from it.
Only selling because my children have acquired a new T.V. and my family has no more use for this one.
I am attaching pictures of all the connections that are on it. Will come with flush wall mount minus wall lag bolts. $150 Firm.
