Powerful Elitebook 8770W Workstation 17" Laptop with extras.

in Mill Spring, NC

I have a like new 17" laptop Workstation. It comes with a 250 watt Power supply as well as a 120 watt power supply. Also included is a docking station. This computer has been completely updated and is smoking fast. Boots windows 10 in less than 14 seconds.

It currently has 2 hard drives. One is a 250 GB SSD electronic Drive. The second is a 500 GB Hitachi Mechanical drive. It also has a hard drive caddy installed in place of the DVD rom so you can add a 3rd drive for extra space. It will also accommodate a MSata drive so 4 Hard drives are possible. This will play and game or rum anything you can throw at it. I have installed 16 GB Ballistic high performance ram and include an 32 GB sd Card installed with laptop driver, windows 10 and the manual. This has a 3rd generation Intel I7 processor and a Nvidia Quadro 4 GB high end video card. HD is easy. I have gone through the system and installed new heat sink compound on CPU and video cooler and replaced the cooling fan for optimal performance. This is an awesome top of the line laptop not for the faint of heart. Great for work , play or both! Pictures are actual.



This also has Bluetooth and LED lit keyboard, webcam and all options possible. Super clean and nice. There is no DVD drive.



"Please note I do not need help selling and I will not ship this anywhere. Face to face only" Serious only. Would be willing to trade for good utility trailer also. $950

- 3/20/17