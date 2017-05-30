Marketplace Vehicles

Ad #4575016
Tanning Salon

For Sale in Taylorsville, NC  -  5/30/17
Fully operational business, 12 beds with new bulbs and acrylics installed in April 2017. All tanning beds were purchased new in 2007. 11 - Sollux 32.3/20 minute beds, 32/120W bench and canopy bulbs, 3/400W facial tanners. 1 - Solart 50/12 minute bed, 50/160W bench and canopy bulbs, 6/500W (3 step) facials. Rent is $1500.00 monthly plus power and water. Location is combined with a video store, price of $40,000.00 includes both businesses. $40,000
