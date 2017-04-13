Marketplace Vehicles

Ad Details

Ad #4565509
MARKETPLACE Merchandise Building Materials Structural
View Similar Ads

Brand new custom built playhouse/storage building

For Sale in Asheville, NC  -  4/13/17
Brand new 6x7x7 beautiful,customed finished inside & out playhouse or could be used for a finished storage building.
Playhouse does come with kid accessories for play. Buyer will be responsible for picking up building from the Seller. A flatbed or trailer will be needed for transport $500 OBO
Contact Info
Add To My Favorite Add To Comparison Email To Friend
Print Ad
Download PDF
Report Ad
View Similar Ads

Recently viewed ads

Loading... 
* IWANNA is not responsible for the ad details shown for any ad. Always confirm details with the seller.

Quick Links