Building materials
For Sale in Weaverville, NC - 6/2/17
Lumber I have 14-1/2 in osb,3-5/8 in osb,9-3/4 in tounge and groove osb,14-6×6 8ft long,21-2×4 12ft long,10-2×10 12ft long,13-93 in 2×4 & 14-2×6 12ft long all brand new! I have 4-5 gallon buckets of sheetrock mud,15-28oz tubes of liquid nails,11- rolls of sheetrock tape,25ft of cobra ridge runner,1- case of 1/4 coil roofing nails,1-50lbs box of drywall nails,2-more boxes of various nails for nail gun & 1roll of tyvec! Want to sell everything! $700 For everything!