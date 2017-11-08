Marketplace Vehicles

Ad Details

Ad #4590206
MARKETPLACE Merchandise Building Materials Finishing
View Similar Ads

S2 Liquidators

Liquidators
For Sale in Connellys Springs, NC  -  8/11/17
Truckload sale!! Now open to the public. Discount flooring priced by the sq. ft. (lay down LVT flooring, engineered and 3/4 pre-finished hardwoods), building supplies, kitchen cabinets, automotive supplies, tools, tub and shower units, interior and exterior doors (wood and steel). Also wholesale pallets with general merchandise from various vendors; buy by the pallet only! Call of stop by today to check out our constantly changing inventory!! CONTACT
828-404-4293
Add To My Favorite Add To Comparison Email To Friend
Print Ad
Download PDF
View Similar Ads

Recently viewed ads

Loading... 
* IWANNA is not responsible for the ad details shown for any ad. Always confirm details with the seller.

Quick Links