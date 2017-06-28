Newton Parks & Recreation to host Soldier's Reunion 30-60-100 Mile Century Bike Ride.
For Sale in Hickory, NC - 6/28/17
The annual Soldier's Reunion 30-60-100 Mile Century Bike Ride will be held Sunday, August 20th. The event begins with a mass start at the Newton Recreation Center at 8am. All bicycle rides will be conducted at each rider's pace, with three ride length's mapped throughout Catawba County. Each ride offers scenery, and hills for cyclists to enjoy. The ride is open to everyone, but riders younger than 18 years, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian while participating. For more information call, CONTACT