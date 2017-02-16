2011 Giant TCR Composite Road Bike
For Sale in Asheville, NC - 2/16/17
Listing my 2011 Giant TRC Composite Road Bike. Carbon Fiber. Size is M/L. I am 6' average build and bike is good size for me. Bike is in great shape, never crashed. 105 Shimano components. Bike is all original and includes 105 pedals. Recommend a simple google search to get specific details and reviews of the bike. Color is Black with White decals. Great bike, low miles and has to go to a good home, ready to race. Accessories negotiable. $750