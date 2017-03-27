Small Fiberglass Camper Top.
For Sale in Leicester, NC - 3/27/17
This camper top is on a 2001 Toyoto Tacoma short bed. Will probably fit other small short bed pickup. It is in good condition and is white. It is higher in the rear than in front. Glass windows on side that open. Front window next to cab does not slide open. Rear opens up and has a plastic tented glass with a lock handle. Older top but is in good condition. The top has been on my truck about six years and have no need for that type of cap anymore. I have all the clamps that go with it. $250