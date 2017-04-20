New Old Stock
For Sale in Asheville, NC - 4/20/17
Progressive Suspension I have some Progressive Supespension shocks and fork springs for Harley and some Honda/Cruiser bikes. Stock length, shorter and longer than stock available. Progressive 412 and 440 series, standard and HD models and a few 422 ( softail models ) left. Fork springs and spring kits also available for Harley's and Metric cruisers. I have or can probably build anything you need. All these items come with the full PS warranty. Please call Phil CONTACT