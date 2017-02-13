2002 Chrysler Town & County 3rd row seats.
For Sale in Anderson, SC - 2/13/17
Set of two leather seats for 2002 Chrysler Town & County minivan. Third row set. These seats were removed years ago because we did not need them. Stored in a garage all this time. They may have slight signs of use as well as signs of so called "shelf wear". Other then that the seats are in a good condition. Please see the photos. One has a small cut in the rear section, that can be seen on one photo.
The second seat is of similar condition although I did not take photos of it. It is stored very high on a rack so taking it down for picks and lifting again creates substantial problem. Therefore I am assuming the second seat is more or less in the same condition. They can be used as direct replacement as well as modified to serve specific needs. The example: I have seen them made to fit in a fishing boat. Superb sitting. $333 OBO.
