Marketplace Vehicles

Ad Details

Ad #4563455
MARKETPLACE Merchandise Appliances Blenders/Mixers/Grinders
View Similar Ads

Cuisinart FP-12DC Elite Die-cast 12-cuo food processor.

For Sale in Asheville, NC  -  4/3/17
Brand new, never opened.
1000-watt food processor with 12-cup work bowl and nesting 4-cup work bowl.
On/off/pulse touchpad controls; wide-mouth feed tube; blade-locking system.
Adjustable Stainless-steel slicing disc, shredding disc, chopping/mixing blades.
Dishwasher-safe parts; spatula, and recipe/instruction book included.
Local and cash only please.

No text messages please. $200
Contact Info
Add To My Favorite Add To Comparison Email To Friend
Print Ad
Download PDF
Report Ad
View Similar Ads

Recently viewed ads

Loading... 
* IWANNA is not responsible for the ad details shown for any ad. Always confirm details with the seller.

Quick Links