Cuisinart FP-12DC Elite Die-cast 12-cuo food processor.
For Sale in Asheville, NC - 4/3/17
Brand new, never opened.
1000-watt food processor with 12-cup work bowl and nesting 4-cup work bowl.
On/off/pulse touchpad controls; wide-mouth feed tube; blade-locking system.
Adjustable Stainless-steel slicing disc, shredding disc, chopping/mixing blades.
Dishwasher-safe parts; spatula, and recipe/instruction book included.
Local and cash only please.
No text messages please. $200
1000-watt food processor with 12-cup work bowl and nesting 4-cup work bowl.
On/off/pulse touchpad controls; wide-mouth feed tube; blade-locking system.
Adjustable Stainless-steel slicing disc, shredding disc, chopping/mixing blades.
Dishwasher-safe parts; spatula, and recipe/instruction book included.
Local and cash only please.
No text messages please. $200