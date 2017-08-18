Collection of Farmall/IH/Case model tractors
For Sale in Greenwood, SC - 8/18/17
Collection of 16 model tractors, 1/16th scale, majority are ERTL (3 are Case). Majority in original packaging, part of father's collection SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY PLEASE! Details: International 46 Hydro 100 ROPS. Maxxum 50000th Edition. Model A Tractor with 290 Series Cultivator (2). Collectable Precision Series Formal 460. Precision Series Formal Regular. Precision Series Formal MD w/Loader. Foxfire Farm by Lowell Davis, Mrs. Charlotte #6 Farmall 826 Tractor. International 1066 ROPS. International 966 Tractor. Precision Key Series International 1468. Precision Key Series Farmall 1206. Precision Key Series International 3588 2+2. Precision Series Farmall 560 w/2 MH Corn Picker. Case IH mx270 Tractor. IF Farmall $2,000 OBO