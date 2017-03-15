ONLINE AUCTION for estate in High Vista
Sterling Transitions
For Sale in Hendersonville, NC - 3/15/17
Online Auction runs from March 15 at 8:00AM to March 19 at 4:00PM. Items include Rolex, Gruen and Omega watches, Chainsaw and other power tools, Garden & Patio,Office, Kitchen, BB guns,Jewelry, Golf/Tennis, Tom Clark Gnomes, Lane furniture,Coins and Stamps, Artwork includes Wooster Scott, Bob Timberlake, other original art, rugs, Boat Cooler
Quilting fabric/machine, sport memorabilia
Glass top dining tables, armoire, Wedgwood,
Texas-ware and more. All details and photos can be found at www.sterlingtransitions.com CONTACT
828-338-8448