Marketplace Vehicles

Ad Details

Ad #4565525
MARKETPLACE Jobs Transportation
View Similar Ads

TEAM DRIVERS WANTED:

Alpha and Omega Trans
Jobs in Fairview, NC  -  4/12/17
CLASS-A Team CDL Drivers with 2+ years experience.
Husband and Wife teams welcome. Freight is no touch, dry van only. $2500 sign on bonus per team.
Tired of being on the road for weeks/months at a time?
Guaranteed home time weekly for Team Drivers: Regional and OTR Teams wanted. Trip OTR Teams average 4000-5,500 miles a week, with guaranteed home time weekly. Benefits include: Blue Cross/Blue Shield Insurance, 401k, paid vacation, and cell phone reimbursement on all full time employees. Automatic and Manual trucks available. All equipment is newer and well maintained. Call our Job message line at 828-545-0277 today for more information.
828-628-0024
Add To My Favorite Add To Comparison Email To Friend
Print Ad
Download PDF
View Similar Ads

Recently viewed ads

Loading... 
* IWANNA is not responsible for the ad details shown for any ad. Always confirm details with the seller.

Quick Links