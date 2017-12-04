TEAM DRIVERS WANTED:
Alpha and Omega Trans
Jobs in Fairview, NC - 4/12/17
CLASS-A Team CDL Drivers with 2+ years experience.
Husband and Wife teams welcome. Freight is no touch, dry van only. $2500 sign on bonus per team.
Tired of being on the road for weeks/months at a time?
Guaranteed home time weekly for Team Drivers: Regional and OTR Teams wanted. Trip OTR Teams average 4000-5,500 miles a week, with guaranteed home time weekly. Benefits include: Blue Cross/Blue Shield Insurance, 401k, paid vacation, and cell phone reimbursement on all full time employees. Automatic and Manual trucks available. All equipment is newer and well maintained. Call our Job message line at 828-545-0277 today for more information.
828-628-0024