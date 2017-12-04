NEW HIRE BONUS **

Marketplace Vehicles

Reliable Tank Line
Jobs in Winston Salem, NC  -  4/12/17
Reliable Tank Line is accepting applications and offering a sign on bonus for Local Drivers – Day or Night Shifts to haul petroleum products out of the Spartanburg, Asheville or Belton areas! Complete benefit package including medical, dental, and vision, 401k with company match and profit sharing! We also offer shift differential pay for Night and Weekend work!
Must have a clean driving record, stable work history and possess Class A CDL with hazmat and tanker endorsement. One year of verifiable Class A driving experience required.
Apply online at www.reliabletankline.com.
3367145160
