Drivers Wanted:

Alpha and Omega Trans
Jobs in Fairview, NC  -  4/12/17
Class- A CDL Drivers Needed with 1+ years Experience. No touch freight, dry van only. LOCAL drivers needed. 2ND AND 3RD Shifts Available immediately. Starting pay at $12.00 an hour. Sign on Bonus for 3rd Shift Applicants.
Benefits include: Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance, 401K, paid vacation and weekly cell phone reimbursement for full time drivers. Paid weekly. Retirees Welcome! Part time positions also available. Call our Job line at 828-545-0277 today for more information.
828-628-0024
