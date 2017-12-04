DRIVERS WANTED:
Alpha and Omega Trans
Jobs in Fairview, NC - 4/12/17
Class- A OTR CDL Drivers Needed with at least 1 year Experience for an Established LOCAL Trucking Company. No touch freight, dry van only. 2-3 trips per week.Current Lanes include: Memphis, TN. Hagerstown, MD. Brewton, AL. Guaranteed more home time with trips that are just one night out at a time. Benefits Include: Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance, 401k, paid vacation and cell phone reimbursement for full time drivers. Retirees Welcome! Call our Job line at: 828-545-0277 today for more information.
828-628-0024