Marketplace Vehicles

Ad Details

Ad #4589755
MARKETPLACE Jobs Odd Jobs
View Similar Ads

Newspaper Carrier. Sign on bonus!

Jobs in Asheville, NC  -  8/9/17
Newspaper delivery contracts available in the Saluda area. Early morning hours, approximate 2.5-3 hours per day. Reliable transportation and the ability to drive in all weather conditions required. Small car with a CD player in the car is a must. $1,000 to $1,100 a month. Sign on bonus of $200 after the completion of the first month, and another $300 after the completion of the third month. Checking or savings account a must. Call Allen, Andrew or Melinda.
Contact Info
Add To My Favorite Add To Comparison Email To Friend
Print Ad
Download PDF
Report Ad
View Similar Ads

Recently viewed ads

Loading... 
* IWANNA is not responsible for the ad details shown for any ad. Always confirm details with the seller.

Quick Links