Newspaper Carrier. Sign on bonus!
Jobs in Asheville, NC - 8/9/17
Newspaper delivery contracts available in the Hendersonvile area. Early morning hours, approximate 2.5-3 hours per day. Reliable transportation and the ability to drive in all weather conditions required. Small car with a CD player in the car is a must. $1,000 to $1,100 a month. Sign on bonus of $200 after the completion of the first month, and another $300 after the completion of the third month. Checking or savings account a must. Call Allen, Andrew or Melinda.