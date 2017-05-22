Shipping and Receiving

Marketplace Vehicles

Jobs in Asheville, NC  -  5/22/17
Small established local company seeking motivated individual for warehouse operations. Must be able to take responsibility for all warehouse operations including receiving, distribution, and accountability of products. Must have general computer skills and the ability to manage time. Benefits include excellent pay, vacation pay, holiday pay, employer paid insurance, sick pay, and retirement. Send resume in confidence to: Applicant, P.O. Box 5303, Asheville, NC 28813. email: Charles@weighsouth.com
