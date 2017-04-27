Marketplace Vehicles

Ad Details

Ad #4568654
MARKETPLACE Jobs Industrial/Warehouse
View Similar Ads

McMurray Fabrics Inc.- Lincolnton

Jobs in Lincolnton, NC  -  4/27/17
We are currently looking for experience Circular Knitters and Fabric Inspectors for 2nd shift 4pm to 12am M-F.
If you are looking for a stable company with good benefits, please send your resume along with salary requirements, or apply in person to McMurray Fabrics at 1140 North Flint St., Lincolnton, NC 28092. Applications taken Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9AM to noon. Our company is a drug-free workplace and an EEO/AA employer.
Contact Info
Add To My Favorite Add To Comparison Email To Friend
Print Ad
Download PDF
Report Ad
View Similar Ads

Recently viewed ads

Loading... 
* IWANNA is not responsible for the ad details shown for any ad. Always confirm details with the seller.

Quick Links