McMurray Fabrics Inc.- Lincolnton
Jobs in Lincolnton, NC - 4/27/17
We are currently looking for experience Circular Knitters and Fabric Inspectors for 2nd shift 4pm to 12am M-F.
If you are looking for a stable company with good benefits, please send your resume along with salary requirements, or apply in person to McMurray Fabrics at 1140 North Flint St., Lincolnton, NC 28092. Applications taken Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9AM to noon. Our company is a drug-free workplace and an EEO/AA employer.
