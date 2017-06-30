Marketplace Vehicles

Immediate Manufacturing Positions Available.

Jobs in Claremont, NC  -  6/30/17
Pinnacle Staffing.

Immediate Opening Available

Now Hiring Temp to Perm Positions

Please apply onsite at:
3437 East Main Street
Claremont, NC 28601
828-302-0841
Applications Taken Monday - Friday
9AM - 3 PM

****note****When you reach the address you will have to come up the long staircase on the side of the building to reach our office. Call the number above for any questions.
