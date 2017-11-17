Marketplace Vehicles

Seasoned Tool & Die Maker.

MB Industries, Inc.
Jobs in Rosman, NC  -  11/17/17
Tool & Die Maker with solid experience in progressive dies, die design & trouble shooting, metallurgy, GD&T, heat treating, welding and brazing. Must have own tools and be able to hit the ground running. Good attendance and work habits required. Competitive pay and benefits. Walking trail and rushing trout stream behind the plant. Apply in person at Mitchell Bissell, Hwy 64W, Rosman, NC
828-862-4201
