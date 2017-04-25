Quality Plus Manager(s) –
Reliable Tank Line
Asheville & Forest City
Quality Plus is looking for hardworking (2) person teams to manage dynamic live-in gas station and smoke shop facilities. We’re currently seeking applicants for the following locations:
Forest City Quality Plus – 835 West Main St. in Forest City
Sweeten Creek Quality Plus – 1179 Sweeten Creek Road in Asheville
Good managerial skills, steady work history, and excellent customer service skills are required. Great benefits including living quarters, 401K and profit sharing! To apply, please go online at www.QOCNC.com or call Mason Norman at 336-714-5142 with questions.
