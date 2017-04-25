Marketplace Vehicles

Ad Details

Ad #4568264
MARKETPLACE Jobs General
View Similar Ads

Quality Plus Manager(s) –

Reliable Tank Line
Jobs in Winston Salem, NC  -  4/25/17
Asheville & Forest City
Quality Plus is looking for hardworking (2) person teams to manage dynamic live-in gas station and smoke shop facilities. We’re currently seeking applicants for the following locations:
Forest City Quality Plus – 835 West Main St. in Forest City
Sweeten Creek Quality Plus – 1179 Sweeten Creek Road in Asheville
Good managerial skills, steady work history, and excellent customer service skills are required. Great benefits including living quarters, 401K and profit sharing! To apply, please go online at www.QOCNC.com or call Mason Norman at 336-714-5142 with questions.
3367145160
Add To My Favorite Add To Comparison Email To Friend
Print Ad
Download PDF
View Similar Ads

Recently viewed ads

Loading... 
* IWANNA is not responsible for the ad details shown for any ad. Always confirm details with the seller.

Quick Links