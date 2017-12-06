Marketplace Vehicles

Quality Plus Cashiers Needed in Asheville

Reliable Tank Line
Jobs in Winston Salem, NC  -  6/12/17
We are seeking experienced and customer service focused Part-Time Cashiers for our Quality Plus Sweeten Creek store located at 1179 Sweeten Creek Road in Asheville. The ideal candidate will have retail experience, strong teamwork skills, and a great attitude!
For more information and to apply, please visit our website at www.QOCNC.com
3367145160
