Quality Oil Company, LLC
Reliable Tank Line
Jobs in Winston Salem, NC - 7/14/17
is seeking an experienced and customer service friendly Retail Maintenance Specialist to service our Western NC locations. The Retail Maintenance Specialist is responsible for leading and assisting with various maintenance projects throughout the retail divisions of Quality Oil Company. Primary responsibilities include repairing, maintaining, and calibrating pumps and other related equipment. Must have clean driving record and valid driver’s license. We offer competitive pay and excellent benefits, including 401k with company match and profit sharing! Interested candidates should apply online at www.QOCNC.com
3367145160