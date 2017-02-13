Marketplace Vehicles

PART-TIME MAINTENANCE CARETAKER

Partnership Property Management
Jobs in Asheville, NC  -  2/13/17
needed for Asheville area apartment site. Approx. 25 hrs/wk. Pay based on experience. Basic knowledge of painting, plumbing and carpentry needed. Some yard work required. Must have dependable transportation and own basic hand tools. Good credit and background check required. Please email letter of interest or resume to mmclaughlin@partnershippm.com, fax to 336-544-7725 or call (336) 544-2300 ext. 351 and leave your contact information. Equal Opportunity Employer.
336-544-2300
