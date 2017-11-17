Part-time Employment Opportunity
Partnership Property Management
Jobs in Moatsville, WV - 11/17/17
in the Arden area for local apt. complex for Site Manager. Approximately 20 hours per week. Applicant must be a team player and willing to go the extra mile in making sure the tenants are given good service; must be reliable, well-organized person, have good computer skills & able to communicate with the public. Experience preferred, but will train the right person. A positive work history and a credit and criminal check required. Equal Opportunity Employer. Fax letter of interest or resume to (336) 544-7725 or email to mmclaughlin@partnershippm.com.
336-544-2300