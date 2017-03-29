Marketplace Vehicles

Now Hiring *IMMEDIATE OPENINGS*

Hospitality Staffing Solutions
Jobs in Asheville, NC  -  3/29/17
For the following:
Housekeepers, Laundry attendants, House person.
Must pass criminal background and drug test. Full time pay starting at $10.50 per hour. Call us today at (828) 214-7995.
828-274-4622 / 828-390-5415
