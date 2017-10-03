Medical Supply Inspector.
The Staffing Alliance
Jobs in Asheville, NC - 3/10/17
Are you looking for a new job career? We are seeking candidates that can work at a steady pace, lift up to 5–10 pounds, and work a flexible schedule. If you can work 3-4 days a week/12 hour shifts.
Only Requirements is proof of HS Diploma/Ged and can pass Drug and Background Test.
This is not a demanding job. It is in a climate controlled and relaxed environment! Weekly Pay!!!!
828-230-6876