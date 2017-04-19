Maintenance Technician Wanted
Bell's Maintenance
Jobs in Anderson, SC - 4/19/17
Technician in Training and Technician helpers. Must have a Valid Drivers License.
Job Description: Minor Plumbing, Floor repair. wall repair, and general Handyman work.
NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED
IF INTERESTED PLEASE CALL
MONDAY - FRIDAY 9 AM - 5:00 PM
ASK FOR JASON OR BRANDY .
864-934-4495