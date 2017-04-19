Marketplace Vehicles

Ad Details

Ad #4566859
MARKETPLACE Jobs General
View Similar Ads

Maintenance Technician Wanted

Bell's Maintenance
Jobs in Anderson, SC  -  4/19/17
Technician in Training and Technician helpers. Must have a Valid Drivers License.
Job Description: Minor Plumbing, Floor repair. wall repair, and general Handyman work.

NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED

IF INTERESTED PLEASE CALL
MONDAY - FRIDAY 9 AM - 5:00 PM

ASK FOR JASON OR BRANDY .
864-934-4495
Log in to send email
featured.gif
Add To My Favorite Add To Comparison Email To Friend
Print Ad
Download PDF
View Similar Ads

Recently viewed ads

Loading... 
* IWANNA is not responsible for the ad details shown for any ad. Always confirm details with the seller.

Quick Links