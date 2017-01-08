Marketplace Vehicles

Maintenance Caretaker needed in Asheville

Woodridge Apartments
Jobs in Greensboro, NC  -  8/1/17
for a local apt. complex. Looking to fill 2 part-time positions (20 hrs/wk each) or 1 full-time position. Must be a team player and willing to go the extra mile in making sure the tenants are given good service. Maintenance caretaker duties include preparing vacant units and routine apartment maintenance. Basic electrical, plumbing, and carpentry knowledge is required. Applicants should be resourceful, energetic and able to communicate well with general public. Bilingual is helpful, but not a requirement. A positive work history and references required, as well as a credit and criminal check. We offer excellent benefits for full-time employees including insurance, vacation, & 401K. Fax letter of interest or resume to Maxine at (336) 544-7725, or email to mmclaughlin@partnershippm.com. Equal Opportunity Employer.
336-544-2300
