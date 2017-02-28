Marketplace Vehicles

Ad Details

Ad #4556092
MARKETPLACE Jobs General
View Similar Ads

IMMEDIATE OPENING FOR PART-TIME SITE MANAGER –

Partnership Property Management
Jobs in Hendersonville, NC  -  2/28/17
at apartment complex in Hendersonville, NC., approx. 25 hrs. per
week. Must be mature, honest, dependable, outgoing, selfmotivated,
capable of performing basic math, have good computer
skills, and have a mind for details. Must be very organized and have
a “can do” attitude. Duties include: neat and accurate recordkeeping,
use of computer & office machines, and problem solving.
Need excellent people skills for interacting with residents and the
general public. Experience a plus, but will train right person. Credit
and background check required. Please email letter of interest or
resume to bsanchez@partnershippm.com, fax to 336-544-7743 or
call (336) 544-2300 ext. 355 and leave your contact information.
Equal Opportunity Employer.
Please
336-544-2300
Add To My Favorite Add To Comparison Email To Friend
Print Ad
Download PDF
View Similar Ads

Recently viewed ads

Loading... 
* IWANNA is not responsible for the ad details shown for any ad. Always confirm details with the seller.

Quick Links