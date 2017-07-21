IMMEDIATE OPENING FOR PART-TIME SITE MANAGER –
Partnership Property Management
Jobs in Asheville, NC - 7/21/17
at apartment complex in Asheville, NC. Must be mature, honest, dependable, outgoing, self-motivated, capable of performing basic math, have good computer skills, and have a mind for details. Must be very organized and have a “can do” attitude. Duties include: neat and accurate record-keeping, use of computer & office machines, and problem solving. Need excellent people skills for interacting with residents and the general public. Experience a plus, but will train right person. Credit and background check required. Please email letter of interest or resume to mmclaughlin@partnershippm.com, fax to 336-544-7725 or call (336) 544-2300 ext. 351 and leave your contact information. Equal Opportunity Employer.
336-544-2300